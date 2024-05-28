Zaporozhye nuclear plant absolutely safe, Rosatom says

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Rosatom assesses the condition of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) as absolutely safe, CEO of the Russian state corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said after talks with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

"We assess the current condition, the technical condition, the condition related to human resources at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant as absolutely safe. Not merely the assessment of our specialists makes it possible for us to arrive at this condition; this is the opinion of the Federal Service for Environmental, Technological, and Nuclear Supervision. All the required procedures are being performed either from the standpoint of the physical security of the plant, additional methods for security of spent nuclear fuel storages, safety systems and drone combating means, but also from the standpoint of comfortable operations of personnel directly at the plant," Likhachev said.

The Ukrainian army is systemically attempting to shell and attack by drones facilities near the nuclear plant and the plant territory. Likhachev repeatedly drew attention to risks of incidents at the plant in view of attacks and notified IAEA officials about that.