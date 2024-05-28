US, Israel cooking up trouble in Rafah — Palestinian ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The United States and Israel are up to "no good" in Rafah, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal has told TASS.

"Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not want [humanitarian pauses]. Neither do the Americans. They are up to no good. They have ambitions, they're pushing. Maybe something will happen in Rafah," he said.

"We have to do something. We can count on Russia's position, China's position. They always support us," the diplomat continued. "But unfortunately, up to this very moment the Americans in the Middle East have made it impossible [to create two states]."

According to the ambassador, the whole world says what is happening in Gaza is terrible and calls for a stop to hostilities, but Israel "does not care and continues to attack. Why? Because there is American support," Nofal explained.