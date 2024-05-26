UN chief welcomes delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza via Kerem Shalom crossing

UNITED NATIONS, May 26. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip via the Kerem Shalom crossing, according to a statement attributable to the spokesperson for the UN chief.

According to earlier reports, at least 200 trucks with humanitarian cargoes were redirected from the Rafah crossing to Kerem Shalom.

"The Secretary-General welcomes today's passage of life-saving humanitarian assistance and fuel from Egypt into Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing," the statement reads. "The Secretary-General emphasizes that the Israeli authorities must facilitate the safe pickup and delivery of humanitarian supplies from Egypt entering Kerem Shalom to those in need."

The UN chief is "dismayed by the lack of implementation of the recent orders of the International Court of Justice regarding the situation Gaza" and "reminds the parties that decisions of the Court are binding," the statement says.

On May 24, the UN International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Israel should stop the military offensive in Rafah and keep the Rafah border crossing open to provide aid to the Palestinian population. Israel, in accordance with its obligations under the Genocide Convention, must "immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in Rafah" that could affect the town’s population, he said. The decision also calls on Israel to keep the Rafah crossing open for humanitarian aid to Palestinians and to take steps to ensure "unimpeded access to the Gaza Strip" for investigators and fact-finding missions.

However, following the ICJ ruling, Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz said that his country will continue its operation against the Hamas radical movement.

On the same day, Egyptian President Abdelfattah el-Sisi said during a phone call with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, that humanitarian aid will be temporarily delivered to the Gaza Strip via the Kerem Shalom crossing until the Rafah checkpoint resumes its operation.