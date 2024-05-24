Romania declares Russian diplomat persona non grata — ministry

BUCHAREST, May 24. /TASS/. The Romanian government has declared a diplomat from the Russian Embassy persona non grata, the Romanian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.

"The authorities of Romania have decided to declare a diplomat of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest persona non grata on the territory of Romania for actions that contradict the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations as of 1961," the ministry stated.

The Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) reported earlier on Friday that it had apprehended a Romanian national on charges of treason. According to the DIICOT, the detainee was allegedly taking pictures of the Romanian or NATO-affiliated military facilities and then sending them to the Russian Embassy in Bucharest.