China uses bombers to simulate strikes on targets near Taiwan

BEIJING, May 24. /TASS/. The Chinese Air Force has used several bombers during exercises to simulate strikes on targets near Taiwan, China Central Television reported.

According to the broadcaster, the aircraft performed missions in coordination with Navy ships and mobile units of coastal fire control of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

Earlier, the Chinese military said that the country’s army had essentially surrounded the island while rehearsing various scenarios to check real combat capabilities.

On Thursday, the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army announced the Joint Sword - 2024A exercise near Taiwan, which is taking place on May 23-24. According to the military, the drills are supposed to be a strong warning to the separatist forces seeking to detach Taiwan from mainland China.