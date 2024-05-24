Azerbaijani border guards take control of four villages on border with Armenia

BAKU, May 24. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s State Border Service has taken control of four villages on the border with Armenia, the press service of Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, who heads a commission on border delimitation, said in a statement.

"Today, the State Border Service of Azerbaijan took control of the villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli and Gizilhajili in the [Gazakh] District," the statement reads.

According to the press service, the four villages located on an area of 6,500 square kilometers returned to Azerbaijan following the delimitation of a 12,700-kilometer-long border section.