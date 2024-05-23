Minsk ratifies protocol extending warranty period for Belarusian NPP

MINSK, May 23. /TASS/. Belarus has ratified a protocol to an agreement with Russia, which, among other things, extends the warranty period for the Belarusian NPP.

The document, signed by President Alexander Lukashenko, was approved by the country’s parliament in early May. It was uploaded to the country’s national database of legislative acts on Thursday.

The protocol says that the two-year warranty period, stipulated by the related contract between Russia and Belarus, can be extended "taking into account the [actual] period of the NPP construction." It also paves the way to longer warranty periods for certain equipment, installed at the facility.

It also says that prices for nuclear fuel and its deliveries are to be coordinated by relevant authorities in Russia and Belarus.

The first power generating unit of the plant, located near the city of Ostrovets in the Grodno region, went live in June 2021 and a second one was commissioned last fall. The NPP is based on the standard Russian project AES-2006. BelNPP consists of two power units with a capacity of 1,200 MW each. Atomstroyexport (part of the Rosatom corporation) is the general contractor.