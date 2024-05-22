Unidentified person attempts to drive through gates of Russian consulate in Bonn, says DW

BERLIN, May 22. /TASS/. An unidentified person made an attempt to drive a car through the gates of the Russian consulate general in Bonn (North Rhine-Westphalia) in western Germany, Deutsche Welle (DW, designated a foreign agent media outlet in Russia), said.

According to the media group, the incident occurred on Wednesday night. Police officers detained the driver. DW said that it was a middle-aged man, whom the police officers drove away from the scene.

The Russian consulate general and the North Rhine-Westphalia police have not yet responded to requests for comment from TASS.