Israeli Air Force hits 130 targets across Gaza Strip in past day — IDF

TEL AVIV, May 22. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force has struck about 130 targets across the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

According to the IDF, among the targets were armed groups, military buildings, observation posts and other facilities used by Palestinian radical formations.

In addition, the Israeli Air Force’s aircraft eliminated eight radicals from the Hamas military wing in Jabaliya in northern Gaza. Apart from aerial strikes, Israeli troops were engaged "in close-quarters combat" against radicals on the ground, the IDF said.

Israeli troops are continuing operational activity in some areas of the town of Rafah in the enclave’s south.

"The troops are currently operating based on information regarding terror targets in the areas of 'Brazil' and 'Shaboura', while making every effort to prevent harm to civilians and after the civilian population in the area was evacuated. The activity began with a preliminary series of aerial strikes against Hamas terror targets in Rafah," the statement said.