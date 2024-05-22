Russia poses no threat to France, EU — MEP

PARIS, May 22. /TASS/. Russia poses no threat to either France or the European Union, Thierry Mariani, a French member of the European Parliament, told the Sud Radio station.

"I do not think that Russia is a threat to France or the European Union. It is high time to restore the dialogue. I believe this is not our war," he said.

According to Mariani, it is crucial to "achieve peace in the region."

"Russia has the right to security. Ukraine has the right to security," he said.

The European lawmaker said that he does not believe in "the Russian nuclear threat."

"Now, the conflict has been localized in Ukraine, but if it spirals into a confrontation between Russia and NATO, the threat will be very real," he said.

Talking about cluster munitions, Mariani added that "the United States providing Ukraine with weapons and munitions that are banned by international agreements" is a mistake.