Deploying Western troops to Ukraine to trigger world war — top Hungarian diplomat

BUDAPEST, May 22. /TASS/. Should Western troops be deployed to Ukraine as certain European politicians are suggesting, a new world war will erupt, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"Some European politicians want to send soldiers to Ukraine while other European politicians are fantasizing about using nuclear weapons. In any event, this will mean a world war and those who are in close proximity to the armed conflict will have to pay for this," Szijjarto cautioned, speaking at a press conference in Amman following talks with his Jordanian colleague Ayman Safadi.

He noted that the Hungarians "have already grown weary of these dangerous statements" which continue to be voiced over the Ukrainian conflict. "We’ve grown tired of the attempts to drag all of Europe and even the entire world into the war. We are tired of the talk about deploying ground troops and using nuclear arms in Ukraine," the top Hungarian diplomat said.

In relation to this, he expressed hope that at elections to the European Parliament on June 6-9 voters will be able to "send a signal to European politicians who are talking nonsense." The Hungarian government is essentially saying that the issue of war and peace will be resolved at these elections and asking to support those political parties that oppose the continuation of the armed conflict in Ukraine.