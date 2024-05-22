Slovakia considers reclassifying attack on PM Fico as terrorist act

"The public wants to know why the crime has not been classified as a terrorist act. The case may be classified like that in the future but only if supported by evidence," he noted at a press conference following a meeting of the Slovak Security Council.

BRATISLAVA, May 22. /TASS/. The attempted assassination of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico may be reclassified as an act of terrorism, the country’s Prosecutor General Maros Zilinka said.

According to the prosecutor general, the investigation has just begun. "It [the assassination attempt] will be investigated within a reasonable timeframe," he said, stressing that the public would be informed in detail about the outcome of the probe.

"All government agencies are dedicated to ensuring that the country’s people are safe," the prosecutor general went on to say. "We will react without compromise to any violation of the law," Zilinka emphasized. According to him, the prosecutor's office is working to bring charges against those who supported the attack on Fico and are spreading hatred in society. "These criminals will get what's coming to them," Zilinka emphasized.

Slovak Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok, in turn, said that the police were currently investigating 48 people for supporting the attack on Fico and spreading hatred on social media. According to the interior minister, security for the country’s state figures and key politicians, including opposition leaders, was beefed up following the assassination attempt on Fico. Security measures may be tightened in Slovakia, Sutaj Estok added.

Slovak Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kalinak, who also serves as defense minister and is leading the government in the prime minister’s absence, announced that the next Security Council meeting would take place next week. The council will return to holding regular meetings after that, he added.

Attack on premier

An armed attack on Fico took place in the western Slovakian town of Handlova on May 15. The politician suffered gunshot wounds and had to undergo surgery. Juraj Cintula, the 71-year-old writer who attacked the prime minister, has been charged with a politically-motivated assassination attempt.

Robert Fico took office as Slovak prime minister on October 25, 2023. Earlier, he served as prime minister in 2006-10 and 2012-18. The politician has long been critical of the West’s Ukraine strategy, emphasizing that there is no military solution to the conflict, while weapons supplies to Kiev are only leading to numerous casualties.