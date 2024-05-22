Russia backs two-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russia favors settling the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the two-state solution, a position it has maintained since the days of the USSR, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"I would like to remind you that Russia is the official legal successor of the Soviet Union [USSR]. The USSR recognized the State of Palestine shortly before the Soviet Union ceased to exist," Peskov told journalists.

"All of this is absolutely in line with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the approach based on a two-state solution. That is why we [Russia], as the legal successors of the USSR, maintain our consistent and transparent stance regarding this issue," he added.

The authorities of Norway, Ireland and Spain announced earlier in the day their decisions to recognize the sovereignty of the Palestinian state and the decisions are expected to come into force on May 28.

Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said in late April that several European Union countries would recognize the Palestinian state before the end of May.

The State of Palestine is currently recognized as a sovereign country by 143 of the 193 United Nations member states, including Russia. As for EU nations, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Sweden have already recognized the Palestinian state.