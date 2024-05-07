Uzbek president to pay working visit to Moscow on May 8-9

TASHKENT, May 7. /TASS/. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a working visit to Moscow on May 8-9 and participate in solemn events dedicated to the 79th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany, the Uzbek leader's press service reported.

It emphasizes that Mirziyoyev will take part in the regular meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council as an observer head of state at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the press service, a number of bilateral meetings are also foreseen.