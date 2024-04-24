Central African Republic expects Russia to supply weapons, munitions — defense minister

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The Central African Republic expects to receive a shipment of Russian weapons and ammunition, Defense Minister Claude Rameaux Bireau said.

"Earlier, back in the CAR, a number of documents were signed from the Russian side on the supply of weapons, ammunition and other things. We have the list and all the necessary documents. But there were certain logistical difficulties. So we are waiting for the delivery. It was supposed to happen in December, but we are still waiting," he said in an interview with RTVI.

He also said by doing this Russia could help meet the needs of the CAR’s armed forces.