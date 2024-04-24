Ukraine’s EU accession to require 20% increase in union’s budget — European Commissioner

BERLIN, April 24. /TASS/. Ukraine's accession to the European Union will require increasing the EU’s budget by 20%, or 200 bln euro within seven years, European Commissioner for Budget and Administration Johannes Hahn said in an interview with Germany’s Funke Media Group.

"Supposing that the existing rules, for example, in the area of agricultural help and structural support persist, Ukraine’s accession will require an increase in the EU’s budget by 20%," he said. Meanwhile, Hahn noted that he is concerned about the financial side of the issue least of all. "It sounds like an enormous sum, but it is only 0.2% of Europe’s GDP, and it is absolutely accessible," he said.

"A more serious problem is preparing for the EU [accession]. How are we going to make decisions? How will we ensure legal nationhood? How will we piece together Ukraine’s large farming sector and our agriculture?" the European Commissioner said. Irrespective of the accession plans of Ukraine and Western Balkans’ countries, the EU needs institutional reforms, he noted. "I’m concerned that some countries will be preparing for the entry properly, fulfill obligations and then we will say: "Unfortunately, no [to accession]," Hahn added.

The official made it plain that he does not expect Ukraine to join the EU any time soon, noting that entry before 2028, when the next seven-year budget plan kicks in, is "unrealistic." "Accession amid military actions is unthinkable. To begin with, Ukraine is struggling for survival. All countries that are candidates for entry, should first meet the requirements on reforms," he said.

The participants of the EU summit, which took place from March 21 to 22, did not specify when talks on Ukraine’s accession would begin, but welcomed any progress along these lines. The beginning of accession talks does not guarantee EU accession itself. Turkey is an example as it started talks in the fall of 2005, with those talks formally lasting for 18 years already, though no prospects for Turkey joining the EU exist even now.