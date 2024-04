MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini will visit Moscow on April 24-25, a diplomatic source told TASS.

"The UNRWA chairman will arrive in Moscow today. A number of meetings is scheduled for April 25," the source said.

Earlier, Lazzarini announced his intention to visit Russia soon.