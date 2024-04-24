Israeli army strikes over 50 targets in Gaza over past 24 hours

TEL AVIV, April 24. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force attacked more than 50 different targets in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the army press service said.

According to the military, the strikes were carried out by fighter jets and aircraft. An operational tunnel shaft and military infrastructure were hit among other targets.

In addition, Israeli fighter jets targeted two Hamas launch posts in southern Gaza. "The launch posts were loaded with rockets and were struck before any launches were fired toward Israel. The strike was conducted after taking precautions to mitigate harm to civilians," the press service said.