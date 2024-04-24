Continued threats to Pyongyang to put US, allies in danger, Kim Jong Un’s sister warns

TOKYO, April 24. /TASS/. The US and its allies will be in danger if they continue to threaten Pyongyang, Kim Yo Jong, Deputy Department Director at the Workers' Party of Korea Central Committee and sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said in a statement.

"The reason why tensions in the region are smoldering like a lit fuse is quite clear from the military exercises that the US, Japan and the puppet Republic of Korea conduct against us almost every week. This year, the US and its satellites have held over 80 drills, and the puppet Republic of Korea has carried out more than 60 exercises," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted her as saying.

"We will keep building up overwhelming and strong military capacity to protect our sovereignty and security, as well as peace in the region. If the US continues to gather its henchmen, show off its power and threaten our country’s security, the security of the US and its allies will be in greater danger," Kim Jong Un’s sister added.

She noted that a number of exercises by the US and its allies were aimed at working out "a scenario of nuclear war" against North Korea. According to her, if South Korea dares to use weapons against the North, it "will be defeated at once.".