Baku, Yerevan have common general understanding of peace agreement — Aliyev

BAKU, April 23. /TASS/. Azerbaijan and Armenia have a common understanding of what the peace agreement between the two countries should look like, and it is only necessary to work out the details, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during an international conference in Baku.

"Now we have a common understanding of what a peace agreement should look like. We only need to work out the details. Of course, both sides need time," the head of state said.

Aliyev underscored that Baku and Yerevan are now closer to signing a peace treaty than ever before.