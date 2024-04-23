Moldova’s top prosecutor suspects treason behind creation of Pobeda bloc

CHISINAU, April 23. /TASS/. Moldova’s acting prosecutor general, Ion Munteanu, believes the Pobeda opposition bloc was established for nefarious purposes.

"I would like to assure you that prosecutors and criminal investigators have been keeping an eye on all actions involving the presence of our politicians in Moscow and that every action will be evaluated in due time. Components of a `treason’ crime are also being considered regarding the events that we are witnessing," the ZDG media outlet quoted Munteanu as saying.

Prosecutors fear that the creation of the bloc may pose risks to Moldova’s national security as they prosecute several politicians who established the bloc in Moscow, Munteanu added.

At a meeting in Moscow on April 21, members of a number of Moldovan opposition parties announced setting up the Pobeda political bloc in the lead-up to the election and a referendum on accession to the EU coming in Moldova this fall in.

On Monday, around 100 participants in the Moscow meeting returned to Chisinau. The newly-minted bloc complained that security officers at Chisinau Airport had confiscated money from several politicians.