Armenia purchasing only defensive weapons — PM

YEREVAN, April 22. /TASS/. Yerevan is buying only defensive weapons and its defense spending is much inferior to Azerbaijan’s, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

"We purchase only defensive weapons. Notably, our defense spending is 15-20% of what Azerbaijan spends on it. We have proposed to Azerbaijan to impose control over weapons, pull out troops and sign a non-aggression pact. Our proposals are still in force and can stabilize the situation, especially bearing in mind that we are guided by the Alma-Ata declaration in out relations," he said in an interview with British journalists that was aired by Armenia’s Public TV.