NATO’s backing of Kiev’s strikes beyond special op area makes peace unachievable — expert

BANGKOK, April 22. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s approval of Ukrainian strikes on Russian targets beyond the special military operation area will make peace impossible to achieve, Thai political researcher Jiraporn Ruamphongphatthana told TASS.

According to the expert, the claims that "Kiev has a right for self-defense, including by striking targets on Russian territory" outside of the special military operation area "can be viewed as the West escalating its military rhetoric."

"This idea will make peace impossible to achieve. The position of the majority of Western states negatively affects the probability of a peaceful settlement of the conflict, creating a risk of further escalation," she believes.

On April 10, Stoltenberg claimed during a press conference that the Ukrainian strikes on Russian targets beyond the special military operation area are legitimate.