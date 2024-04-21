At lest 24 Palestinians killed in Rafah after Israel’s air raid — TV

BEIRUT, April 21. /TASS/. At least 24 people, including 16 women and six children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, the Al Jazeera television channel reported.

According to the television channel, two residential houses were destroyed in the air raid. Witnesses say that the number of casualties may increase, since clear-up operations continue.

Earlier, Israeli fighter jets delivered a strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing seven civilians.

According to the enclave’s health ministry, as many as 48 civilians were killed and 79 more were wounded in the Gaza Strip during the day as a result of Israeli bombardments.