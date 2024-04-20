At least 37 people killed in Israeli military operations in Gaza in past day

BEIRUT, April 20. /TASS/. At least 37 people were killed in Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip in the past day, the Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry said in a statement.

"The number of those killed rose from 34,012 to 34,049 on the 197th day of Israel’s aggression. The number of those injured increased from 76,833 to 76,901," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, some injured people remain under the rubble in four areas where intense fighting is preventing rescuers from accessing them.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again on October 7, 2023, after militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border communities and taking people hostage. In response, Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and launched a ground operation in the enclave, also carrying out strikes on targets in the Strip and certain areas of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.