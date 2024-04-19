G7 leaders to decide on Russian assets use — Italian Deputy PM

ROME, April 19. /TASS/. The legal base for use of frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine is in place and leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) will make the decision, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Ministr of Italy Antonio Tajani said at a press conference after the G7 foreign ministers meeting.

"The legal base is present. Leaders [of G7 countries] will make the decision on this legal base," Tajani said.

Recommendations on opportunities of using frozen Russian assets in interests of Ukraine will be presented before the G7 summit in June 2024, G7 foreign ministers said in their statement after the three-day meeting.