Baku, Yerevan to approve draft agreement on delimitation commissions by July 1

YEREVAN, April 19. /TASS/. Azerbaijan and Armenia have agreed to finalize the draft agreement on joint work of delimitation commissions by July 1, the office of Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, the head of the Azerbaijani commission on the delimitation of the state border, said in a statement.

"They agreed to finalize the work on the draft agreement on joint activities of the state commission on the delimitation of the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the commission on delimitation of the state border and border security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan until July 1, 2024 and to start the process of intra-state harmonization and approval of the agreement under the procedure of and in accordance with the requirements of the legislation of the states-parties," the statement said.

The statement said that "the parties agreed that the delimitation process will be based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration."

It was agreed that this principle will be enshrined in the draft agreement on joint activities of the delimitation commissions. After the document is approved, the parties will agree on the order of priority and will proceed with delimitating all the other sections of the border, according to the information.