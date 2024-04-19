NATO discussing transfer of ‘deep precision strike capabilities’ to Ukraine — Stoltenberg

BRUSSELS, April 19. /TASS/. NATO defense ministers discussed providing Ukraine with long-range precision weapons, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"Ministers also addressed many other pressing needs including 155mm ammunition, deep precision strike capabilities and drones," he said at a news conference following a virtual meeting of defense ministers from the Ukraine-NATO Council.

Stoltenberg said NATO believes Ukraine has the right to strike "legitimate military targets" inside Russia.