G7 countries urge Iran to stop supporting Hamas

ROME, April 19. /TASS/. Group of Seven (G7) member-countries urged Iran to drop support for the Palestinian movement Hamas, G7 foreign ministers said in their statement.

"We call on Iran to refrain from providing support to Hamas and taking further actions that destabilize the Middle East, including support for Lebanese Hezbollah," the statement reads. Continued provision of arms by Iran are in violation of UNSCR 2216 and "are dangerously increasing tensions," the ministers noted.

G7 member-countries affirmed their readiness to introduce new sanctions against Tehran. "We stand ready to adopt further sanctions or take other measures, now and in response to further destabilizing initiatives," the statement reads.