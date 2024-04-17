{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Cuba notes importance of visit Russian prosecutor’s to Havana for relations — radio

Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov had a meeting with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana

HAVANA, April 17. /TASS/. The visit of Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov to Cuba is important and will contribute to the expansion of ties between the prosecutor general's offices of the two countries in various aspects, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel stated after a meeting with Krasnov.

The meeting took place at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana, where the headquarters of the presidential administration, government and the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party are located.

The Cuban leader noted that the visit of the Russian prosecutor general confirms excellent relations between the peoples of the two countries, according to Radio Rebelde. Diaz-Canel also conveyed warm greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing the importance of cooperation between Russia and Cuba.

According to Diaz-Canel, this cooperation "is already bearing fruit in the field of training prosecutors" of the two countries, "in the exchange of experience in such complex topics as the fight against corruption, cross-border crime, cybersecurity, the fight against terrorism and others."

In turn, Krasnov conveyed a message from the Russian president to the Cuban leader, in which he expressed his best wishes.

