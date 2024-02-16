84% of medical facilities in Gaza Strip damaged in Israeli strikes

RABAT, February 16. /TASS/. As many as 84% of medical facilities in the Gaza Strip have been damaged as a result of Israeli bombardments, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) sad.

Apart from that, according to the UNRWA, more than 70% of civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip have been either destroyed or badly damaged in the hostilities.

The agency stressed that there is no safe place in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ aggressive actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.