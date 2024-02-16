UK Royal Navy reports another attack on ship off Yemeni coast

LONDON, February 16. /TASS/. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, UKMTO, has reported another attack on a ship off the Yemeni coast.

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident in the vicinity of 70NM (some 130 kilometers - TASS) north west of Al Mukha, Yemen. The Master reports vessel was attacked by a missile and reports an explosion in close proximity. Military authorities are responding. The crew and the vessel are reported safe," it said.

The incident occurred at about 4:30 p.m. Moscow time (1:30 p.m. GMT).

Ships were recommended to reports any suspicious activities to UKMTO.