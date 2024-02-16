NEW YORK, February 16. /TASS/. Educators in US schools are teaching children to forget history, calling to mind what Orwell said long ago about how societies fall, American entrepreneur Elon Musk believes.

The businessman published a famous quote attributed to Orwell on his X page. It says that "the most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history." Musk commented on this quote, saying that this is what "happening in our (US - TASS) schools today."

George Orwell (1903-1950) was a British writer and essayist. His best-known works include the satirical novella Animal Farm (1945) and the dystopian novel 1984 (1948). In 2008, The Times ranked Orwell second on its list of the 50 Greatest British Writers since 1945.