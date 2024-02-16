Ukraine’s intelligence behind saboteurs’ infiltration into Belarus — BelTA news agency

MINSK, February 16. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) organized the infiltration of a Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance group into Belarus, the BelTA news agency reported on Friday, citing Belarus’ State Security Committee (KGB).

According to the republic’s KGB, Ukrainian intelligence officers jointly with Ukraine’s Border Guard Service reconnoitered terrain in advance. The saboteurs received explosives right before crossing the Belarusian border.

Belarus’ State Security Committee reported that early on February 15 a group of people was spotted in the Lelchitsy district illegally crossing the state border from Ukrainian territory. The security forces cordoned off the area. As a result of the security operation, members of the sabotage and reconnaissance group consisting of citizens of Ukraine, Belarus and their accomplices were apprehended in the border area.