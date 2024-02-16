MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The crew of the Vampire multiple rocket launcher, which hit Belgorod the previous day, consisted of radicals from Ukraine’s nationalist Kraken unit, a source told TASS.

"The MLRS crew consisted of radicals - Nazis from the Kraken unit," the source said.

Earlier, the official said the radicals had already been spotted and identified in the Liptsy area in the Kharkov region, from where the Ilyushin-76 carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war was shot down earlier. Measures were being taken to eliminate them and the task would certainly be accomplished, he stated.

On February 15, the Ukrainian forces bombarded civilian facilities in Belgorod. Some of the shells of the Czech-made Vampire MLRSs were intercepted by Russian air defenses. Nevertheless, seven people were killed and 19 were wounded. The Russian Foreign Ministry called on the international community to condemn the attack and said that the perpetrators would be punished.