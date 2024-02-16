Ukrainians detained in Belarus plotted acts of sabotage in two countries — Lukashenko

MINSK, February 16. /TASS/. Saboteurs detained on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border were found in possession of explosives which they intended to use for subversive acts in Belarus and Russia, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"Just earlier today, several saboteurs were detained on the Ukrainian border. Aided by drones, some Ukrainian nationals were crawling across the swamps to our border, carrying explosives for committing acts of sabotage, in the first instance, in Russia and Belarus," he said in a video posted by the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel close to the Belarusian presidential press service.

"The intelligence and military operation [on detaining the saboteurs] has just wrapped up. All the subversives were detained, with Belarusian nationals among them," the president added. Lukashenko noted these kinds of incidents occur "about two to three times a week."

On Thursday, a state of a counterterrorist operation was declared in the Lelchitsky District of the Gomel Region. Earlier today, a local newspaper citing the Directorate of the Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB) for the Gomel Region reported that the counterterrorist operation regime was lifted.