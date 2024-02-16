Israeli troops take over hospital in Gaza Strip — TV channel

DUBAI, February 16. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has stormed a hospital in Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip forcing everyone inside to flee, Qatar’s Al Jazeera reported.

According to the TV channel, Nasser Hospital, the largest health facility in southern Gaza, has been under siege by Israeli troops for three weeks. The IDF stormed the hospital, "forcing everyone inside to evacuate and flee for their lives."

According to the IDF, "The goal of the precise and limited operation is to reach Hamas terrorist operatives, including those suspected of involvement in the October 7th massacre." It was noted that several suspects were detained during the raid, however, according to Al Jazeera, Hamas representatives and hospital employees denied that armed formations used the hospital for military purposes.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.