Zelensky signs bill legalizing medical marijuana in Ukraine

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has signed a bill legalizing medical cannabis, according to the website of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament).

"A draft bill on regulating the circulation of plants from the hemp class for medical, industrial, research and scientific and technical purposes in order to facilitate patient access to the necessary treatment for cancers and post-traumatic stress disorders developed as a result of war, has been signed by the president," the annotation said.

In December 2023, the Verkhovna Rada passed a draft bill on legalizing medical marijuana. Zelensky repeatedly insisted on the need to approve it. The law will take effect six months after it is officially published.