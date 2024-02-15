Issue of German reparations to Poland closed — top diplomat

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Warsaw thinks that the issue of receiving reparations from Germany for damages sustained by Poland during the Second World War has been closed, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said.

"The legal position is such that reparations cannot be received," he told a press conference aired by Polish Television, explaining that "Potsdam has decided otherwise." "Ministers from the former government know perfectly well that no reparations can be obtained," Sikorski stated.

On September 1, 2022, the previous Polish authorities from the Law and Justice (PiS) party presented a three-volume report on the losses suffered by Poland as a result of Nazi Germany’s occupation in 1939-1945. The damage was estimated at 6.2 trillion zlotys ($1.3-1.5 trillion). Later, then Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau signed a note demanding Germany pay compensation. The German government has repeatedly indicated that it has no reason to make any payments, since Poland officially renounced reparations in 1953.