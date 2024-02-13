Moldovagaz saves $553 mln from November 2021 to November 2022 purchasing gas from Gazprom

CHISINAU, February 13. /TASS/. Moldova saved $553 mln from November 2021 to November 2022 as it purchased natural gas from Gazprom, Executive Board Chairman of Moldovagaz Vadim Cheban said.

"For all those interested in details of the contract for supply of natural gas signed by Moldovagaz and Gazprom in October 2021 <…> I am explaining the advantages of this deal. <…> it is necessary to simply compare the market value and the price provided by Gazprom. Thanks to this difference $553 mln were saved from November 2021 to November 2022," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Cheban reported earlier that Gazprom could again become the only gas supplier to the republic starting May if it offered a favorable price.