Baku urges Yerevan to refrain from military escalation

BAKU, February 13. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has outlined Baku's commitment to the peace process with Armenia, calling on Yerevan to avoid military escalation.

"The Armenian Foreign Ministry claims that the measures taken by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces against the provocation of the Armenian side are a reason for escalation, which is absolutely unfounded. Azerbaijan is committed to the peace process and calls on Armenia to refrain from military escalation that may jeopardize efforts in this direction," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It also noted that after the military provocation, in which an Azerbaijani border guard was wounded, the Azerbaijani side hit the Armenian outpost. "This was a purely retaliatory measure," the statement emphasized.

On February 12, Azerbaijan's State Border Service said that an Azerbaijani border guard was wounded in shelling from Armenian territory. On Tuesday morning, the border service reported a "retaliatory operation" in response, as a result of which an Armenian outpost was destroyed. Yerevan reported the deaths of four Armenian military. The Armenian Foreign Ministry accused Azerbaijan of derailing peace efforts.