Tehran calls on Baku, Yerevan to settle their disputes peacefully

DUBAI, February 13. /TASS/. Iran calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to settle their disputes peacefully, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said.

Tehran calls "for a peaceful resolution of differences" and insists that "lasting peace in the region can be achieved only by means of dialogue and diplomacy," he was quoted as saying on the Iranian Foreign Ministry's Telegram channel.

Apart from that, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said that his country "thinks it necessary to accelerate efforts toward a peace treaty between the two countries."

Azerbaijan’s state news agency AzerTac said on Monday, citing the State Border Service, that an Azerbaijani border guard had been wounded in gunfire opened from Armenian territory. Later, Baku and Yerevan exchanged accusations of staging shelling attacks on their border positions. On Tuesday morning, Armenia’s Defense Ministry said that, according preliminary data, two Armenian soldiers had been killed in Azerbaijani shelling.