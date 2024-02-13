UNRWA funding crisis sparks fear of catastrophe in Gaza — UN

CAIRO, February 13. /TASS/. The Gaza Strip will be faced with an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe if the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) ceases its activities in the enclave, a UN official said.

"The termination of the UNWRA’s activities in Gaza will trigger a humanitarian tsunami in the region the world has not seen since World War II," the Al-Qahera Al-Ekhbariya television channel cited him as saying.

The UN official stressed that UNRWA employees are working in the most difficult and dangerous conditions in the Palestinian enclave. "More than 5,000 agency employees are fulfilling their professional duties in the enclave’s shelters and hospitals, helping tens of thousands of Palestinians every day," he said.

He stressed that the suspension of funding "will force the agency to stop its operation in the Gaza Strip within the next two weeks." An UNRWA spokesperson said on February 10 that the current financing would only be enough to last until the end of February.

According to earlier reports, a number of countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Germany, announced their decision to suspend financing for the UNRWA following reports about some of the agency’s employees possibly being linked with Hamas. UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini ordered the dismissal of several agency employees due to their alleged connection to the Hamas attack on Israel last year.

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East was established in 1949. Its mission is to provide medical, social and food aid, as well as education, to 5.9 mln refugees in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. The organization is funded by donations from UN member states, the European Union and international NGOs.