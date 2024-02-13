Musk slams idea of preventing end to US aid to Ukraine as insane

NEW YORK, February 13. /TASS/. US entrepreneur Elon Musk believes that the idea of preventing an end to Washington’s aid to Ukraine under the next US president is insane.

"This is insane," Musk wrote on X, reposting a statement by US Senator James David Vance (Republican of Ohio).

Vance pointed out earlier that the aid package bill to fund Ukraine and Israel that is being considered by the US Senate, provides for allocating funds to Kiev until the end of September 2025, "nearly a year into the possible second term of President [Donald] Trump." Vance noted that if Trump decided to withdraw or pause support to Ukraine in order to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, the Democrats would be able to make it look like a violation of the law and launch an impeachment inquiry.

The $95 bln foreign aid package bill has passed several procedural votes in the US Senate. The initiative implies the allocation of over $60 bln to Ukraine and $14.1 bln to Israel.