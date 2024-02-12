MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Moldovan President Maia Sandu’s anti-Russian policy has done colossal damage to the country’s economy and people have to pay their money for the West’s whims in its confrontation with Russia, Ilan Shor, the leader of the Shor party, which is banned in Moldova, told TASS.

"The damage is colossal. First of all, this is the impoverishment of our country because the gas and electricity tariffs we are paying today are, as a matter of fact, the cost Moldova’s citizens have to pay out of their pockets for the West’s ‘wants and wishes’ in its war with Russia," he said.

After a meeting with deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, Konstantin Kosachev, earlier on Monday, Shor noted that partnership with Moscow is the only way for Chisinau to revive its economy.

The politician said earlier that the accession to the Eurasian Economic Union could be a way to save Moldova. However, the country’s current authorities are unlikely to admit this, Shor told TASS.

The people of Moldova are completely disillusioned about the idea of accession to the EU, says Ilan Shor.

"The people today are completely disillusioned about the pro-European idea," he told TASS.

In this regard, Shor expects that the outcome of the referendum on the accession to the EU will demonstrate the true sentiments in the society.

On Monday, Shor met with Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev. After the meeting, the opposition politician noted that Moldova will be able to live better only together with Russia.

Moldova’s relations with Russia became strained after Maia Sandu’s Party of Action and Solidarity came to power in 2021. They further worsened in 2022 when Moscow blamed Chisinau for unfriendly actions and Moldova accused Russia of interfering into its domestic affairs. Moldova expelled several dozen Russian embassy employees and Russia took response measures. Moscow called on Chisinau to respect the interests of its own people, stop hindering the development of ties with Russia and drop its confrontational anti-Russian rhetoric. Moscow said it wanted to maintain friendly relations with Chisinau and was not happy to see Moldova being used by the West in its anti-Russian purposes.

