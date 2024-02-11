Armenian not discussing potential NATO membership — PM

LONDON, February 11. /TASS/. Armenia has never been discussing its potential accession to NATO, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

"This is not a question we have discussed or are discussing," he said in an interview with The Daily Telegraph, adding that Armenia may revise its membership of the Collective Security Treaty Organizations (CSTO), a Russia-led security bloc. "There are some discussions in Armenia as to whether or to what extent the alliance-based strategy is consistent with Armenia’s longer term interests," he said.

He recalled that in an interview with CNN in early 2022 he had stressed that Armenia "is not Russia’s ally" when it comes to the situation in Ukraine.

"And that’s the reality. But I want to also tell you that with the US or France or other partners, our security cooperation is not targeted against our other security sector partner," Pahinyan said. "Our partners may have concerns about the relationship with them, or how the relationship with them could influence their security agendas. And that’s an issue we’re trying to manage by utmost transparently speaking with our partners about their shared agendas.".