Azerbaijan’s CEC announced presidential election results

BAKU, February 11. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has announced the results of the presidential election, with Ilham Aliyev being reelected to his fifth office term.

"After counting 100% of ballot papers, Ilham Aliyev won the election with 92.12% of those who came to the polling stations, or 4,567,458 people, casting their votes for him," the commission said. Lawmaker and self-nominee Zakhid Oduj is second with 2.17% of votes.

Voter turnout was 76.43%

Under the country’s law, now the Central Election Commission is to submit the election results to the Constitutional Court for endorsement before February 17.

Early presidential election was held in Azerbaijan on February 7. Seven candidates vied for the presidential office. All of Aliyev’s rivals have already congratulated him, noting that there are no grounds to challenge the election outcome.