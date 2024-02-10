IDF detains doctors, patients at Al-Amal hospital in Gaza — Red Crescent

DUBAI, February 10. /TASS/. Israeli troops have detained at least 17 doctors, patients and visitors at Al-Amal hospital in Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said on the social network X.

"Israeli occupation forces have arrested eight PRCS team members at Al-Amal Hospital, including four doctors, as well as four wounded individuals and five patients’ companions," the agency said.

It noted that the raid on the hospital lasted about 10 hours with Israeli troops conducting searches, interrogations, damaging equipment and other property and harassing people.

The PRCS added that the Israeli servicemen appropriated money and personal belongings of the hospital staff, patients and visitors and confiscated their laptops and phones.

