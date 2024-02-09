Zelensky changes Ukraine’s chief of General Staff

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has dismissed Sergey Shaptala as Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army and appointed Anatoly Bargilevich, territorial defense commander, to replace him.

"I changed the chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. I thank Lieutenant General Sergey Shaptala for his service during the two years of war. Major General Anatoly Bargilevich was appointed new Chief of the General Staff as advised by Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky," Zelensky said in a video address posted on his Telegram channel.

Ukraine’s mass media said earlier that Valery Zaluzhny’s dismissal as Commander-in-Chief would be followed by the dismissal of his team.