Ilham Aliyev secures 92.1% of votes based on results from 54% of polling stations

BAKU, February 7. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s Incumbent President Ilham Aliyev, who is running for his fifth term in office, is the frontrunner in the early presidential election held on February 7 after securing 92.1% of the votes, Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission Chairman Mazahir Panahov said on the AzTv television channel, referring to voting results from 54.47% of the polling stations.

Zahid Oruj, a member of parliament and self-nominee, comes in second with 2.2%.

According to the experts’ unanimous opinion, the incumbent president was the undisputed frontrunner in the presidential race, so nobody doubted his sweeping victory over other candidates. In the previous presidential election in 2018, Aliyev won support of 86.22% of voters.